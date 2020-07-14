All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like Springfield Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
Springfield Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Springfield Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2305 Driftwood Dr · (972) 325-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Towne Crossing
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all

Location

2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00712 · Avail. now

$838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 00721 · Avail. now

$853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 00925 · Avail. Aug 5

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00511 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 00801 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 00915 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springfield Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
hot tub
online portal
The community of Springfield Apartment Homes in Mesquite, Texas offers spacious one and two bedroom homes for rent boasting stylish interior upgrades. Walk into your new home and discover brushed nickel fixtures, rich hardwood style flooring, custom cabinetry, washer/dryer connections, two-inch blinds and so much more. Take advantage of our complimentary covered parking, pet friendly social courtyards, a clubhouse with business center and impressive scenic views throughout the community. Springfield's location in the DFW metroplex provides residents a quick commute to local attractions including the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, Devil's Bowl Speedway, Rodeo Music Hall and schools in the superior Mesquite Independent School District. Reside near major area employers like United Parcel Service, Town East Mall and the City of Mesquite. Allow Springfield's 24 hour emergency maintenance and online resident services to give you care-free living and peace of mind. Stop by or schedule an appoin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springfield Apartments have any available units?
Springfield Apartments has 13 units available starting at $838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Springfield Apartments have?
Some of Springfield Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springfield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Springfield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springfield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Springfield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Springfield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Springfield Apartments offers parking.
Does Springfield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springfield Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springfield Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Springfield Apartments has a pool.
Does Springfield Apartments have accessible units?
No, Springfield Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Springfield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Springfield Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Springfield Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly Places
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity