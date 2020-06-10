Rent Calculator
944 Ember Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:51 AM
1 of 12
944 Ember Lane
944 Ember Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
944 Ember Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great location easy access to Hwy 635, walking distance to school
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 944 Ember Lane have any available units?
944 Ember Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 944 Ember Lane currently offering any rent specials?
944 Ember Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Ember Lane pet-friendly?
No, 944 Ember Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 944 Ember Lane offer parking?
Yes, 944 Ember Lane offers parking.
Does 944 Ember Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Ember Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Ember Lane have a pool?
No, 944 Ember Lane does not have a pool.
Does 944 Ember Lane have accessible units?
No, 944 Ember Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Ember Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 Ember Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Ember Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 Ember Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
