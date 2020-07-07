All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 920 Irene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
920 Irene Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

920 Irene Drive

920 Irene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 Irene Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Full remodeled on the inside! Updated kitchen and bathrooms. New floors throughout and fresh paint. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Brand new roof!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Irene Drive have any available units?
920 Irene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 920 Irene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Irene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Irene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 Irene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 920 Irene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Irene Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Irene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Irene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Irene Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Irene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Irene Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Irene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Irene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Irene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Irene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Irene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District