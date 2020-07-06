Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
916 Ember Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:20 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
916 Ember Lane
916 Ember Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
916 Ember Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Master Suite downstairs, two small bedrooms upstairs. Laundry connections upstairs. Fenced back yard and one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 Ember Lane have any available units?
916 Ember Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 916 Ember Lane currently offering any rent specials?
916 Ember Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Ember Lane pet-friendly?
No, 916 Ember Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 916 Ember Lane offer parking?
Yes, 916 Ember Lane offers parking.
Does 916 Ember Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Ember Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Ember Lane have a pool?
No, 916 Ember Lane does not have a pool.
Does 916 Ember Lane have accessible units?
No, 916 Ember Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Ember Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Ember Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Ember Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Ember Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
