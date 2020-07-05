All apartments in Mesquite
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
912 Remington Trail
Last updated January 13 2020 at 4:15 PM

912 Remington Trail

912 Remington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

912 Remington Trail, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Remington Trail have any available units?
912 Remington Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 912 Remington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
912 Remington Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Remington Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Remington Trail is pet friendly.
Does 912 Remington Trail offer parking?
No, 912 Remington Trail does not offer parking.
Does 912 Remington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Remington Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Remington Trail have a pool?
No, 912 Remington Trail does not have a pool.
Does 912 Remington Trail have accessible units?
No, 912 Remington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Remington Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Remington Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Remington Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Remington Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

