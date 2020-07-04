REMODELED HOUSE, IN GREAT LOCATION! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG. CERAMIC TILES AND HARDWOOD, AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ALL NEW LIGHTING AND HUGE KITCHEN. WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS. HUGE BACKYARD. COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 Bridgewater Lane have any available units?
900 Bridgewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Bridgewater Lane have?
Some of 900 Bridgewater Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Bridgewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
900 Bridgewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.