900 Bridgewater Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM

900 Bridgewater Lane

900 Bridgewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

900 Bridgewater Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED HOUSE, IN GREAT LOCATION! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG. CERAMIC TILES AND HARDWOOD, AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ALL NEW LIGHTING AND HUGE KITCHEN. WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS. HUGE BACKYARD. COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

