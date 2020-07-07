All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 ASHLAND Drive

900 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Ashland Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 BR, 3 BA in quiet neighborhood. Updated kitchen, separate laundry, double sided fireplace, formal dining, 2 car rear entry garage, fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 ASHLAND Drive have any available units?
900 ASHLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 ASHLAND Drive have?
Some of 900 ASHLAND Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 ASHLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 ASHLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 ASHLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 ASHLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 900 ASHLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 ASHLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 900 ASHLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 ASHLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 ASHLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 900 ASHLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 ASHLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 ASHLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 ASHLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 ASHLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.

