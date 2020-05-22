All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:55 AM

856 Brockden Drive

856 Brockden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

856 Brockden Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home with high ceiling, move in ready, see to appreciate! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Brockden Drive have any available units?
856 Brockden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 856 Brockden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
856 Brockden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Brockden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 856 Brockden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 856 Brockden Drive offer parking?
No, 856 Brockden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 856 Brockden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Brockden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Brockden Drive have a pool?
No, 856 Brockden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 856 Brockden Drive have accessible units?
No, 856 Brockden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Brockden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Brockden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Brockden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Brockden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

