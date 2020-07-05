All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

827 Via Del Sur

827 via Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

827 via Del Sur, Mesquite, TX 75150
Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious ranch style brick home with 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living rooms, 2 dinning spaces, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Will be available for move in late March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

