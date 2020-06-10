All apartments in Mesquite
822 Orian Drive
822 Orian Drive

822 Orian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

822 Orian Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Orian Drive have any available units?
822 Orian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 822 Orian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 Orian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Orian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Orian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 822 Orian Drive offer parking?
No, 822 Orian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 822 Orian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Orian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Orian Drive have a pool?
No, 822 Orian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 Orian Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 Orian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Orian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Orian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Orian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Orian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

