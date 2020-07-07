All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149

800 West Cartwright Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 West Cartwright Road, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
Mesquite 1/1 $849

Exerior Amenities: Pool, Movie library, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 596

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have any available units?
800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have?
Some of 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 currently offering any rent specials?
800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 pet-friendly?
No, 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 offer parking?
No, 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 does not offer parking.
Does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have a pool?
Yes, 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 has a pool.
Does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have accessible units?
Yes, 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 has accessible units.
Does 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 W Cartwright Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District