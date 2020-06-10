Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
734 Sara Drive
734 Sara Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
734 Sara Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Converted garage to make 4th bedroom. New carpet, updated bathrooms, big fenced backyard. Walk to elementary school and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 Sara Drive have any available units?
734 Sara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 734 Sara Drive have?
Some of 734 Sara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 734 Sara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
734 Sara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Sara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 734 Sara Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 734 Sara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 734 Sara Drive offers parking.
Does 734 Sara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Sara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Sara Drive have a pool?
No, 734 Sara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 734 Sara Drive have accessible units?
No, 734 Sara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Sara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Sara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
