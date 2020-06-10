All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 Denmark Drive

724 Denmark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

724 Denmark Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained home in nice area! Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceiling, move in ready. No smoking, no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Denmark Drive have any available units?
724 Denmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Denmark Drive have?
Some of 724 Denmark Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Denmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 Denmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Denmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 Denmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 724 Denmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 724 Denmark Drive offers parking.
Does 724 Denmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Denmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Denmark Drive have a pool?
No, 724 Denmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 724 Denmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 Denmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Denmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Denmark Drive has units with dishwashers.

