625 Plantation Drive
625 Plantation Drive

625 Plantation St · No Longer Available
Location

625 Plantation St, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean and updated house near schools and shopping centers. Recent updates include fresh paint, new flooring, updated Kitchen and bath rooms. Covered patio with large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Plantation Drive have any available units?
625 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 625 Plantation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 625 Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 625 Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 625 Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

