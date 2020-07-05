All apartments in Mesquite
621 Southwynd Street
621 Southwynd Street

621 Southwynd St · No Longer Available
Location

621 Southwynd St, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in established neighborhood. Popular Poteet area. Super floor plan, large master bedroom. Great location near schools and shopping. Lots of large trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Southwynd Street have any available units?
621 Southwynd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 621 Southwynd Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 Southwynd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Southwynd Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 Southwynd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 621 Southwynd Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 Southwynd Street offers parking.
Does 621 Southwynd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Southwynd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Southwynd Street have a pool?
No, 621 Southwynd Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 Southwynd Street have accessible units?
No, 621 Southwynd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Southwynd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Southwynd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Southwynd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Southwynd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

