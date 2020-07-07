All apartments in Mesquite
620 Wilkinson Drive
620 Wilkinson Drive

620 Wilkinson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Wilkinson Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and carpet flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, and a fenced in backyard. The home is in a perfect location for families, across the street from Florence Black Elementary School, Agnew Middle School and Agnew Jr. High School. It's also a short drive to Agnew Park and various shopping and dining establishments such as South Galloway Food Mart, Golden Chick, Chicken Express, Cici's, Subway, Sonic Dollar General and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

