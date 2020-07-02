All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:11 PM

620 Waterwood Lane

620 Waterwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 Waterwood Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Mesquite features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Waterwood Lane have any available units?
620 Waterwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Waterwood Lane have?
Some of 620 Waterwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Waterwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 Waterwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Waterwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Waterwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 620 Waterwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 Waterwood Lane offers parking.
Does 620 Waterwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Waterwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Waterwood Lane have a pool?
No, 620 Waterwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 620 Waterwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 Waterwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Waterwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Waterwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

