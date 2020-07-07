All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 616 W Grubb Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
616 W Grubb Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

616 W Grubb Drive

616 West Grubb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 West Grubb Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Fee $50 per applicant over 18. Verifiable good 3 yr. rental history,
Copy of IDs and socials, 3 months most recent Pay Stubs & TAR application form. 1 month Security deposit & 1st month's rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 W Grubb Drive have any available units?
616 W Grubb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 W Grubb Drive have?
Some of 616 W Grubb Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 W Grubb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 W Grubb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W Grubb Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 W Grubb Drive offers parking.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have a pool?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District