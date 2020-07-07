Rent Calculator
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:57 AM
616 W Grubb Drive
616 West Grubb Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
616 West Grubb Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Fee $50 per applicant over 18. Verifiable good 3 yr. rental history,
Copy of IDs and socials, 3 months most recent Pay Stubs & TAR application form. 1 month Security deposit & 1st month's rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have any available units?
616 W Grubb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 W Grubb Drive have?
Some of 616 W Grubb Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 W Grubb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 W Grubb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W Grubb Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 W Grubb Drive offers parking.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have a pool?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W Grubb Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W Grubb Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
