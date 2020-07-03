All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

611 Rosedown Lane

611 Rosedown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

611 Rosedown Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Mesquite is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Rosedown Lane have any available units?
611 Rosedown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Rosedown Lane have?
Some of 611 Rosedown Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Rosedown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 Rosedown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Rosedown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 611 Rosedown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 611 Rosedown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 611 Rosedown Lane offers parking.
Does 611 Rosedown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Rosedown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Rosedown Lane have a pool?
No, 611 Rosedown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 611 Rosedown Lane have accessible units?
No, 611 Rosedown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Rosedown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Rosedown Lane has units with dishwashers.

