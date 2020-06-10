All apartments in Mesquite
609 Southwynd Street
609 Southwynd Street

609 Southwynd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

609 Southwynd Dr, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

