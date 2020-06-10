All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:05 AM

605 Bristol Court

605 Bristol Court · No Longer Available
Location

605 Bristol Court, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Bristol Court have any available units?
605 Bristol Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Bristol Court have?
Some of 605 Bristol Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Bristol Court currently offering any rent specials?
605 Bristol Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Bristol Court pet-friendly?
No, 605 Bristol Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 605 Bristol Court offer parking?
No, 605 Bristol Court does not offer parking.
Does 605 Bristol Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Bristol Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Bristol Court have a pool?
No, 605 Bristol Court does not have a pool.
Does 605 Bristol Court have accessible units?
No, 605 Bristol Court does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Bristol Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Bristol Court has units with dishwashers.

