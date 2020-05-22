All apartments in Mesquite
6029 Teton Drive
6029 Teton Drive

6029 Teton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Teton Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,679 sf home is located in Mesquite, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Partially fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Teton Drive have any available units?
6029 Teton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 6029 Teton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Teton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Teton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6029 Teton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6029 Teton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Teton Drive offers parking.
Does 6029 Teton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Teton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Teton Drive have a pool?
No, 6029 Teton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Teton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6029 Teton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Teton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 Teton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6029 Teton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6029 Teton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

