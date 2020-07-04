All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

5925 Frontier Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5925 Frontier Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75150
Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Mesquite 2/2 $1273 -2 pools, parking - Property Id: 14157

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Mesquite unit w/2 Pools, Business center, , Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Private patios/balconies, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14157
Property Id 14157

(RLNE5718533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 have any available units?
5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 have?
Some of 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 is pet friendly.
Does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 offers parking.
Does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 have a pool?
Yes, 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 has a pool.
Does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 have accessible units?
No, 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District