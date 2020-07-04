5925 Frontier Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities business center carport gym parking pool internet access

Mesquite 2/2 $1273 -2 pools, parking - Property Id: 14157



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Mesquite unit w/2 Pools, Business center, , Carports

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Private patios/balconies, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

