520 Crest Hill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 Crest Hill Dr

520 Crest Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

520 Crest Hill Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes brand new everything! It has a brand new roof, A/C system, windows, flooring, bathroom, kitchen, and driveway. Inside, you'll also find ceiling fans and W/D connections. The home is located near Mesquite Specialty Hospital, Kroger, Dollar Tree, USPS, Taco Casa, Walgreens, Domino's Pizza, Braums and so much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Crest Hill Dr have any available units?
520 Crest Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Crest Hill Dr have?
Some of 520 Crest Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Crest Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
520 Crest Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Crest Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Crest Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 520 Crest Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 520 Crest Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 520 Crest Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Crest Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Crest Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 520 Crest Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 520 Crest Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 520 Crest Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Crest Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Crest Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

