519 Lindo Drive

Freshly remodeled 4 bed 1 bath home close to Mesquite schools! It is walking distance to Florence Black Elementary school and close to Mesquite High School! The middle school bus drops off just around the corner. The updates include: two tone paint, new faux wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is completely remodeled with beautiful tile, granite counter top. The dining room overlooks the covered patio and a very large fenced in backyard, which is the perfect place to host your weekend BBQs!



Reach out with address in subject line for rental criteria.