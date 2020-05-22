All apartments in Mesquite
519 Lindo Drive

Location

519 Lindo Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Any Realtor can show you this property! Ask at an office near the address!
Freshly remodeled 4 bed 1 bath home close to Mesquite schools! It is walking distance to Florence Black Elementary school and close to Mesquite High School! The middle school bus drops off just around the corner. The updates include: two tone paint, new faux wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is completely remodeled with beautiful tile, granite counter top. The dining room overlooks the covered patio and a very large fenced in backyard, which is the perfect place to host your weekend BBQs!

Reach out with address in subject line for rental criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Lindo Drive have any available units?
519 Lindo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Lindo Drive have?
Some of 519 Lindo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Lindo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
519 Lindo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Lindo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 519 Lindo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 519 Lindo Drive offer parking?
No, 519 Lindo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 519 Lindo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Lindo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Lindo Drive have a pool?
No, 519 Lindo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 519 Lindo Drive have accessible units?
No, 519 Lindo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Lindo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Lindo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

