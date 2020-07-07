All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:39 PM

505 Horse Shoe Bend

505 Horse Shoe Bend · No Longer Available
Location

505 Horse Shoe Bend, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice Two-Story Home in a Mature Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,390 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5533341)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Horse Shoe Bend have any available units?
505 Horse Shoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Horse Shoe Bend have?
Some of 505 Horse Shoe Bend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Horse Shoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
505 Horse Shoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Horse Shoe Bend pet-friendly?
No, 505 Horse Shoe Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 505 Horse Shoe Bend offer parking?
Yes, 505 Horse Shoe Bend offers parking.
Does 505 Horse Shoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Horse Shoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Horse Shoe Bend have a pool?
Yes, 505 Horse Shoe Bend has a pool.
Does 505 Horse Shoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 505 Horse Shoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Horse Shoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Horse Shoe Bend has units with dishwashers.

