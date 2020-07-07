This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd have any available units?
504 Horse Shoe Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd have?
Some of 504 Horse Shoe Bnd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Horse Shoe Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
504 Horse Shoe Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Horse Shoe Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Horse Shoe Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 504 Horse Shoe Bnd offers parking.
Does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Horse Shoe Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd have a pool?
No, 504 Horse Shoe Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd have accessible units?
No, 504 Horse Shoe Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Horse Shoe Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Horse Shoe Bnd has units with dishwashers.
