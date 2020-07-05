All apartments in Mesquite
500 Via Del Sur
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:24 PM

500 Via Del Sur

500 Via Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

500 Via Del Sur, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Via Del Sur have any available units?
500 Via Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 500 Via Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
500 Via Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Via Del Sur pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Via Del Sur is pet friendly.
Does 500 Via Del Sur offer parking?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not offer parking.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have a pool?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not have units with air conditioning.

