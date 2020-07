Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This unique 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath corner lot home is located in the City of Mesquite, Texas. At 1,465 Square feet, the home offers spacious living with oversized bedrooms and a converted garage that can be used as an additional bedroom or living room. The expansive fenced in backyard is perfect for pet owners! The kitchen is accented with granite counter tops, authentic wood style cabinetry, gas stove and dishwasher. Full size Washer and Dryer connections also included.