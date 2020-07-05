4730 San Marcus Drive

Amenities

Inviting curb appeal with heavily shaded front yard and plenty of grass and a nice sized front porch! Amazing update wrapping up in this adorable 3-1 with TWO living areas! Spacious living room greets you upon entry and flows into a cozy dining nook off of the eat in kitchen. Kitchen features new cabinets and countertops as well as new appliances. Utility room with washer and dryer connections sits off of dining area. Second living area features decorative fireplace with oversized hearth. Bedrooms are located along one hallway and feature new flooring, paint, blinds and fixtures. Closets are adequately sized. Bathroom offers clean look with updated tile, paint and fixtures. Backyard highlighted by large covered patio overlooking a heavily shaded backyard, fully fenced (cyclone). Amazing find in Mesquite! Conveniently located to White Rock Lake Park (right at 5 miles away!) with easy access to 635 and 30. Great eateries, retail and entertainment options nearby as well.



Pictures taken during final stages of rehab and not indicative of final condition @ move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.