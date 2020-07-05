4725 Salem Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150 Casa View Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent in Mesquite! 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with 1337 SqFt of living space!! Oversized Living with lots of wall space & a Fireplace with brick accents. Delight kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter-space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4725 Salem Drive have any available units?
4725 Salem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Salem Drive have?
Some of 4725 Salem Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Salem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Salem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.