Mesquite, TX
4707 Vineyard Trail
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:37 PM

4707 Vineyard Trail

4707 Vineyard Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Vineyard Trail, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Vineyard Trail have any available units?
4707 Vineyard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 4707 Vineyard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Vineyard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Vineyard Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Vineyard Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Vineyard Trail offer parking?
No, 4707 Vineyard Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Vineyard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Vineyard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Vineyard Trail have a pool?
No, 4707 Vineyard Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Vineyard Trail have accessible units?
No, 4707 Vineyard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Vineyard Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Vineyard Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Vineyard Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Vineyard Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

