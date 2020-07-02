All apartments in Mesquite
4621 Blue Mesa Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:02 PM

4621 Blue Mesa Lane

4621 Blue Mesa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Blue Mesa Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane have any available units?
4621 Blue Mesa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane have?
Some of 4621 Blue Mesa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Blue Mesa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Blue Mesa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Blue Mesa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Blue Mesa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane offer parking?
No, 4621 Blue Mesa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Blue Mesa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane have a pool?
No, 4621 Blue Mesa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane have accessible units?
No, 4621 Blue Mesa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Blue Mesa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 Blue Mesa Lane has units with dishwashers.

