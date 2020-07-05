All apartments in Mesquite
4437 Scottsdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4437 Scottsdale Drive

4437 Scottsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Scottsdale Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-1ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Scottsdale Drive have any available units?
4437 Scottsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Scottsdale Drive have?
Some of 4437 Scottsdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Scottsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Scottsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Scottsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4437 Scottsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4437 Scottsdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4437 Scottsdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Scottsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Scottsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Scottsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4437 Scottsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Scottsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4437 Scottsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Scottsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 Scottsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

