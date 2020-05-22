4436 Scottsdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $85/month concession off the $1,420 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,335!



A charming 3 bedrooms,1.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



