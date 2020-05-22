All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 28 2020 at 6:09 PM

4436 Scottsdale Drive

4436 Scottsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4436 Scottsdale Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $85/month concession off the $1,420 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,335!

A charming 3 bedrooms,1.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Scottsdale Drive have any available units?
4436 Scottsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Scottsdale Drive have?
Some of 4436 Scottsdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Scottsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Scottsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Scottsdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 Scottsdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4436 Scottsdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4436 Scottsdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4436 Scottsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Scottsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Scottsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4436 Scottsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Scottsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4436 Scottsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Scottsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Scottsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

