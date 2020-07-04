All apartments in Mesquite
4336 Oleander Trl

4336 Oleander Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Oleander Trail, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Mesquite is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Split bedrooms and hard surface flooring throughout. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BI14S4T36z&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

