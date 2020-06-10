4244 Flamingo Way

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Full Bath Brick Home Features Automatic 2 Car Garage, New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Private Hot Tub under Large Spacious Wooden Pergola, Private Basketball Court, Wood & Tile Flooring w.Moldings, Tall Privacy Fence wrapping Spacious backyard, Large Tiled Master Shower, Master Bed overlooks Backyard,Living room falls into Open Kitchen, Walk in Closets, Skylights, Lots of Windows to let in neutral lighting, closed off Laundry space, Wide Streets, 2 mile walk to Eastfield College, 15 min drive to Downtown Dallas, between highways 30 and 80.