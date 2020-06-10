All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 4244 Flamingo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
4244 Flamingo Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

4244 Flamingo Way

4244 Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4244 Flamingo Way, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
3 Bed 2 Full Bath Brick Home Features Automatic 2 Car Garage, New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Private Hot Tub under Large Spacious Wooden Pergola, Private Basketball Court, Wood & Tile Flooring w.Moldings, Tall Privacy Fence wrapping Spacious backyard, Large Tiled Master Shower, Master Bed overlooks Backyard,Living room falls into Open Kitchen, Walk in Closets, Skylights, Lots of Windows to let in neutral lighting, closed off Laundry space, Wide Streets, 2 mile walk to Eastfield College, 15 min drive to Downtown Dallas, between highways 30 and 80.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Flamingo Way have any available units?
4244 Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Flamingo Way have?
Some of 4244 Flamingo Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Flamingo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
No, 4244 Flamingo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4244 Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 4244 Flamingo Way offers parking.
Does 4244 Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Flamingo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Flamingo Way have a pool?
No, 4244 Flamingo Way does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 4244 Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 Flamingo Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District