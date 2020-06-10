4220 Woodbluff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

3 bedroom with large Master, 2 full baths, 2 large living, 2 dining, fireplace, 2 car garage & opener, lighted ceiling fans, covered patio, fenced yard & storage Quick access I-30, 635, & 80. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



972-200-3780



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.