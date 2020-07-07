All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

416 Saffron Circle

416 Saffron Circle · No Longer Available
Location

416 Saffron Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,760 sf home is located in Mesquite, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black and white appliances, dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Saffron Circle have any available units?
416 Saffron Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Saffron Circle have?
Some of 416 Saffron Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Saffron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
416 Saffron Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Saffron Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Saffron Circle is pet friendly.
Does 416 Saffron Circle offer parking?
No, 416 Saffron Circle does not offer parking.
Does 416 Saffron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Saffron Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Saffron Circle have a pool?
No, 416 Saffron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 416 Saffron Circle have accessible units?
No, 416 Saffron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Saffron Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Saffron Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

