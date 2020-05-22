All apartments in Mesquite
415 Paddy Street

Location

415 Paddy Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 1 bath home in Mesquite. Updated flooring and fresh paint. Stove, oven. Breakfast area in Kithcen. Wall Heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Paddy Street have any available units?
415 Paddy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Paddy Street have?
Some of 415 Paddy Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Paddy Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Paddy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Paddy Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Paddy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 415 Paddy Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 Paddy Street offers parking.
Does 415 Paddy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Paddy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Paddy Street have a pool?
No, 415 Paddy Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Paddy Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Paddy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Paddy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Paddy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

