Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 411 Southerland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
411 Southerland Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:01 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 Southerland Avenue
411 Southerland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
411 Southerland Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75150
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 Southerland Avenue have any available units?
411 Southerland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 411 Southerland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 Southerland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Southerland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Southerland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 411 Southerland Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 Southerland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 Southerland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Southerland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Southerland Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 Southerland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 Southerland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 Southerland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Southerland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Southerland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Southerland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Southerland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Similar Pages
Mesquite 1 Bedrooms
Mesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with Parking
Mesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Towne Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
Eastfield College
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District