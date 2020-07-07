All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:19 PM

4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149

4049 Samuell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Samuell Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Mesquite 1/1 $830

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations.
Reference Ad# 573

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have any available units?
4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have?
Some of 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 offers parking.
Does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have a pool?
Yes, 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 has a pool.
Does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have accessible units?
No, 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149 has units with dishwashers.

