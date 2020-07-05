4005 Oleander Trail, Mesquite, TX 75150 Casa View Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
4005 Oleander Trl Available 06/15/19 3 bedroom home in Mesquite! - Nice smaller home in super convenient neighborhood. Easy access to I635 AND I30 and Town East Mall. Great price for a 3 bedroom spacious home.
(RLNE4912094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4005 Oleander Trl have any available units?
4005 Oleander Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 4005 Oleander Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Oleander Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Oleander Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Oleander Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Oleander Trl offer parking?
No, 4005 Oleander Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Oleander Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Oleander Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Oleander Trl have a pool?
No, 4005 Oleander Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Oleander Trl have accessible units?
No, 4005 Oleander Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Oleander Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Oleander Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Oleander Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Oleander Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
