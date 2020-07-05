All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 30 2020

3718 Gus Thomasson Rd

3718 Gus Thomasson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Gus Thomasson Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Mesquite 1/1 $864

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 251

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd have any available units?
3718 Gus Thomasson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd have?
Some of 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Gus Thomasson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd offers parking.
Does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd has a pool.
Does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd has accessible units.
Does 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 Gus Thomasson Rd has units with dishwashers.

