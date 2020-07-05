Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3716 Kiwi Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:47 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3716 Kiwi Lane
3716 Kiwi Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3716 Kiwi Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have any available units?
3716 Kiwi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 3716 Kiwi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Kiwi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Kiwi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane offer parking?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have a pool?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have accessible units?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Kiwi Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
