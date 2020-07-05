All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3716 Kiwi Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3716 Kiwi Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:47 AM

3716 Kiwi Lane

3716 Kiwi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3716 Kiwi Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have any available units?
3716 Kiwi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3716 Kiwi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Kiwi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Kiwi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane offer parking?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have a pool?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have accessible units?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Kiwi Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Kiwi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Kiwi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District