All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3700 N Town East Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Mesquite, TX
3700 N Town East Boulevard
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:53 AM
1 of 22
3700 N Town East Boulevard
3700 North Town East Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3700 North Town East Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard have any available units?
3700 N Town East Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 3700 N Town East Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3700 N Town East Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 N Town East Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3700 N Town East Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3700 N Town East Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 N Town East Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3700 N Town East Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3700 N Town East Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 N Town East Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 N Town East Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 N Town East Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
