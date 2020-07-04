3626 La Prada Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, ceiling fans, and a fenced-in backyard with a two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Vanston Park, Pool, and Middle School, Goodwill, Boost Mobile, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Discovery School of Mesquite, Little Caesars Pizza, Golden Chick, Taco Bell and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying

security deposit.