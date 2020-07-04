All apartments in Mesquite
3626 La Prada Dr
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

3626 La Prada Dr

3626 La Prada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3626 La Prada Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, ceiling fans, and a fenced-in backyard with a two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Vanston Park, Pool, and Middle School, Goodwill, Boost Mobile, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Discovery School of Mesquite, Little Caesars Pizza, Golden Chick, Taco Bell and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 La Prada Dr have any available units?
3626 La Prada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 La Prada Dr have?
Some of 3626 La Prada Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 La Prada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3626 La Prada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 La Prada Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 La Prada Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3626 La Prada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3626 La Prada Dr offers parking.
Does 3626 La Prada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 La Prada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 La Prada Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3626 La Prada Dr has a pool.
Does 3626 La Prada Dr have accessible units?
No, 3626 La Prada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 La Prada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 La Prada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

