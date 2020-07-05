Rent Calculator
Mesquite, TX
/
3609 Bahamas Dr
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3609 Bahamas Dr
3609 Bahamas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3609 Bahamas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New paint. floor, hvac and dishwasher. Has refrigerator. Nice backyard with storage unit. Covered patio Will not last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have any available units?
3609 Bahamas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3609 Bahamas Dr have?
Some of 3609 Bahamas Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3609 Bahamas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Bahamas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Bahamas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr offer parking?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have a pool?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have accessible units?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Bahamas Dr has units with dishwashers.
