All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3609 Bahamas Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3609 Bahamas Dr
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

3609 Bahamas Dr

3609 Bahamas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3609 Bahamas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New paint. floor, hvac and dishwasher. Has refrigerator. Nice backyard with storage unit. Covered patio Will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have any available units?
3609 Bahamas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Bahamas Dr have?
Some of 3609 Bahamas Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Bahamas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Bahamas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Bahamas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr offer parking?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have a pool?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have accessible units?
No, 3609 Bahamas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Bahamas Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Bahamas Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District