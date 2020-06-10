All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:20 PM

3549 Antilles Drive

3549 Antilles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3549 Antilles Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A great, freshly updated 3.2 with large backyard and shade trees. Open kitchen with dining. Most rooms have ceiling fans. Master bedroom has its own private bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 Antilles Drive have any available units?
3549 Antilles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 Antilles Drive have?
Some of 3549 Antilles Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 Antilles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3549 Antilles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 Antilles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3549 Antilles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3549 Antilles Drive offer parking?
No, 3549 Antilles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3549 Antilles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 Antilles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 Antilles Drive have a pool?
No, 3549 Antilles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3549 Antilles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3549 Antilles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 Antilles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 Antilles Drive has units with dishwashers.

