3532 Hilton Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes fresh paint, appliances, laminate and vinyl floors, W/D connections, central heat/air, ceiling fans, garage storage, and a two-car garage. [LP-B] The home is located near Easfield College, Lawrence Elementary School, Walgreens, Goodwill, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Family Dollar, and I-30 for a quick commute. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.