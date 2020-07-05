All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:52 AM

3532 Hilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Hilton Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes fresh paint, appliances, laminate and vinyl floors, W/D connections, central heat/air, ceiling fans, garage storage, and a two-car garage. [LP-B] The home is located near Easfield College, Lawrence Elementary School, Walgreens, Goodwill, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Family Dollar, and I-30 for a quick commute. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Hilton Dr have any available units?
3532 Hilton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Hilton Dr have?
Some of 3532 Hilton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Hilton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Hilton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Hilton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3532 Hilton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3532 Hilton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3532 Hilton Dr offers parking.
Does 3532 Hilton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Hilton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Hilton Dr have a pool?
No, 3532 Hilton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Hilton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3532 Hilton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Hilton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 Hilton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

